BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning in Buffalo, drivers have the opportunity to lend a helping hand to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team.

And it’s as simple as reaching out your car window. The Fill the Boot campaign is happening at various intersections throughout Buffalo. Local firefighters will be collecting cash and change at the following locations:

Oak & Genesee

Elm & Swan

Niagara St. 190 Exit

Delaware & Hertel

Skyway & Church

Seneca & Bailey

Abbott & Red Jacket Way

The collection drive began at 7 a.m. Spinal muscular atrophy, a motor neuron disease, is the leading cause of death among children younger than two.