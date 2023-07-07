BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever been to Taste of Buffalo, you know there’s going to be a lot of people downtown this weekend.

Because of that, a number of streets will be closed while the annual festival takes place.

Starting Friday at Noon, here’s where you can’t drive:

Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street to/around Niagara Square (inbound)

Court between Franklin and Niagara Square

Perkins between Elmwood and Niagara Square

Niagara between Elmwood and Niagara Square

W. Genesee between Franklin and Niagara Square

W. Mohawk between Elmwood and Franklin

W. Huron between Elmwood and Franklin

Cary between Elmwood and Delaware

Then, beginning at 5 p.m., Delaware from Chippewa through Niagara Square will be closed to outbound traffic, as well.

All of these closures will remain in effect through late Sunday night.

The Taste of Buffalo event itself goes for two days — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Find the festival guide here.