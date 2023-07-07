BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever been to Taste of Buffalo, you know there’s going to be a lot of people downtown this weekend.
Because of that, a number of streets will be closed while the annual festival takes place.
Starting Friday at Noon, here’s where you can’t drive:
- Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street to/around Niagara Square (inbound)
- Court between Franklin and Niagara Square
- Perkins between Elmwood and Niagara Square
- Niagara between Elmwood and Niagara Square
- W. Genesee between Franklin and Niagara Square
- W. Mohawk between Elmwood and Franklin
- W. Huron between Elmwood and Franklin
- Cary between Elmwood and Delaware
Then, beginning at 5 p.m., Delaware from Chippewa through Niagara Square will be closed to outbound traffic, as well.
All of these closures will remain in effect through late Sunday night.
The Taste of Buffalo event itself goes for two days — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Find the festival guide here.
Latest Posts
- Britney Spears responds to being struck by NBA star’s security guard
- Knocks, hard falls: Thousands — including Americans — take part in Spain’s running of the bulls
- 13-year-old girl killed in early morning shooting in Buffalo
- These Taste of Buffalo closures start today at Noon
- Earth sets unofficial heat record for 3rd time this week
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.