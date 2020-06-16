Which businesses took advantage of Phase 3, and which businesses still can’t

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Phase 3 of New York Forward began today in Western New York.

We took a look at which businesses took advantage of it, and which businesses still can’t.

At Uncle Joe’s Diner in Hamburg, they created a patio in their parking lot two weeks ago, but today for the first time, Phase 3, they can allow diners to come inside at half capacity.

As of today, the rules are, wear a mask walking up and from your table, but then you can go mask free with the next table at least 6 feet away.

Today was the first time the Melting Pot opened at the Walden Galleria but only because it has an outside entrance. Most of the other 200 mall businesses still have to wait.

The mall has already installed signage for moving people in one direction and arranged the tables in the food court 6 feet apart, but even though nail salons are open outside of the mall, the Euphoria Salon still cannot open inside the mall.

NY State has not even listed malls in Phase 4. It’s strictly up to the governor to give the green light to malls and Assemblymember Monica Wallace thinks there’s no reason it can’t be soon.