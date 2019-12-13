Whistleblower visits Buffalo to criticize new Apostolic Administrator of local Catholic Diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former priest who claims to have been sexually abused was on Friday morning in Buffalo to speak out against the man who has taken over the administration of the Catholic Diocese here.

James Faluszczak had previously called for investigations into priests, and in August, announced lawsuits against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo on the first day of the Child Victims Act window.

Faluszczak had also denounced Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who recently investigated the Diocese of Buffalo, and Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, who currently serves as the Buffalo Diocese’s Apostolic Administrator.

Scharfenberger is a temporary stand-in for Richard Malone, who recently stepped down as Buffalo’s bishop.

Faluszczak is asking for more records to get released.

“They are sitting on these reports. They are saying that they are not ours to see,” Faluszczak said. “They’re preaching healing and yet how do you heal when we don’t have a full account. When we don’t really know what’s going on.”