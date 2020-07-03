White deer that lived on Forest Lawn grounds dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A peculiar, white deer that lived on the grounds of Forest Lawn has passed away.

Earlier this week, Forest Lawn says the cemetery’s grounds team noticed the deer “had severely injured one of her hind legs.”

It’s not clear how it happened, but Forest Lawn says she was likely struck by a vehicle.

Forest Lawn proceeded to contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and at the same time, they believe a visitor contacted a wildlife specialist.

Both the DEC representative and the wildlife specialist determined that the deer needed to be euthanized.

Forest Lawn calls this situation “very unfortunate.”

