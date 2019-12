ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills catches the ball while warming up before the game against New York Jets on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has been named to his first Pro-Bowl.

White has developed into one of the NFL’s top shutdown cornerbacks and is tied for the league lead with 6 interceptions.

Tre’Davious was the only Bills player named to the Pro-Bowl.

The game is played on January 26th in Orlando, Fl.