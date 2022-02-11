Whitney Place fire causes nearly $500,000 in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo firefighters battled an apartment fire Friday morning on the city’s West Side that caused about a half million dollars in damage.

It started just after 10:30 a.m. in an apartment on the fourth floor of a building on Whitney Place. News 4 has been told everyone was able to escape the flames and no one was injured. Firefighters say the fire started in the living room, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

They say damage to the building and contents are about $500,000.