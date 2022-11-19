BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday.

Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building.

The Red Cross is assisting three adults. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Exposure damage to 24 Wick Street is estimated at $3,000.