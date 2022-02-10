Will Buffalo Schools make security changes after McKinley High incident?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many people in the Buffalo School community from parents to school board members who want to see more resource officers and off-duty officers brought back to some degree.

On Thursday night, Dr. Kriner Cash, the superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools said there have been additional teacher assistants and staffing in the school, and have extra security guards and school resource officers and police officers on nearly a daily basis at McKinley High School.

But, that was not enough to stop the events of what happened Thursday.

It will be up to Buffalo School District officials to decide whether there should be any changes to the district’s security plan.

Security officers, such as the one who was injured, are not equipped with police gear.

A year ago, off-duty police officers were removed from Buffalo Public Schools. Community activists argued that off-duty officers contributed to racial profiling of minority students and those officers were removed. But, Buffalo School Board Member Terrance Heard says he would like to see them come back in a limited capacity at sporting events.

Security experts say off-duty officers can help as well.

“It’s definitely advantageous to have highly-trained officers that are acting in a security capacity when a situation occurs, but again a lot of these decisions come down to resources,” said Jeff Rinaldo, a partner with Vista Security Group and a former captain with Buffalo Police.

Another topic of conversation is how to get more school resource officers in schools, to address problems inside and outside the classroom. The way things work now, school resource officers bounce from school to school. They are not designated in one particular school because there are not enough SROs for every school.

The president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association says there are nine SROs and one lieutenant and that they cover 23 high schools.

“It comes down to decisions and conversations that schools have to have internally and what level of comfort schools and administrators have for how security will respond to an incident,” Rinaldo said, “It’s not an easy job that you just do what you have to do and go home, it’s a lot of work so I think it does take a certain type of officer who again has patience wants to work with kids.”

Heard says he’s in the process of trying to set up a community forum next week. Nothing has been officially announced.