William Mattar wins “Golden Gavel” for commercial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not your typical awards show. The Grammys are for music, and the Oscars are for movies.

But did you know that law firm commercials have their own awards? You’ve probably seen the commercial in the video above.

That 30-second commercial nabbed attorney William Mattar a “Golden Gavel Award” — recognizing the best marketing in the legal field.

There were nearly 400 entries for the award categories. We asked Mattar “how cool” he felt after winning one of them.

“This one was perfect. We have a few others of me doing other normal activities. but this one was just exceptional. It was funny. It humanized me,” he said. “But at the same time, it showed what we can do to help our clients.”

The awards are hosted by the National Trial Lawyers, recognizing the best advertising efforts by law firms across the country.