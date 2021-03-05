Williamsville cancer survivor donates PlayStation 5 to Roswell Park for kids to enjoy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Williamsville man is giving kids at Roswell Park a reason to smile.

Tyler Piasecki donated a brand new PlayStation 5 for Courage for Carly Thursday night.

The gaming console has been in high demand since its release.

But Tyler says he went on the hunt because as a cancer survivor himself, he wanted to do something special for the kids

“My ultimate thing is, I was fortunate enough to get a job during COVID, etc., this is the least I can do, to give back the community and that’s what I kind of want to inspire in other people, is I don’t wanna shine a light on myself. I want to be able to shine a light on the fact you can do good in your own community by helping out.” Tyler Piasecki, Donated PS5 to Roswell Park

Along with the PS5, Tyler also dropped off new games of the system and gift-cards for the kids.