Wind causes significant damage to portion of Shea’s roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A portion of the roof of Shea’s Performing Arts Center suffered extensive damage during the wind storm that moved through western new York.

Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn says the part of the roof that was damaged was relatively small in comparison to the rest of it.

An emergency contractor will perform repairs.

Damage across Buffalo was extensive, and crews have responded to dozens of calls for downed trees.

The wind also knocked out power for thousands of city residents. As of 10:30 a.m., more than 1,100 National Grid customers in the city were without power. Close to a dozen traffic signals still aren’t functioning, as of Noon.

In all, Finn thinks the cleanup process will take the rest of the week.