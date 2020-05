BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Soon, people will be able to spend more time outside the Queen City’s tallest building.

Officials from the Seneca One Tower tell us they’ve been working on a way to reduce wind in the plaza in front of the building.

They’re partnering with some wind experts from Canada to design a windbreak.

Once installed, they plan to make the plaza more of a place to hang out by putting in some plants and special lighting.