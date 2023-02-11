BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Common Councilman Ulysses Wingo Sr., announced Saturday that he will not seek re-election.

Wingo has been a member of the common council since 2015. He was re-elected in 2019 and currently represents the Masten District.

In January, long-time common council president Darius Pridgen announced that he will not seek re-election after his term ends in December 2023. Days later, India Walton announced her campaign for a seat on the common council, seeking to be the next Masten District councilperson. Zeneta Everhart and Beverly Robinson-Smith have also both requested the endorsement of the Masten District Erie County Democratic Committee, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner told News 4 on Saturday.

Wingo’s current term will end in December 2023.

“Councilmember Wingo has worked hard to represent the Masten District and we appreciate his service and the sacrifices his family has made during some of the most difficult challenges our Community has ever faced. I look forward to meeting with the duly elected ECDC members of the Masten District in the coming weeks to endorse a candidate who will continue to move Masten forward and deliver the resources that the great citizens of Masten deserve!” Zellner said.