BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo announced on Saturday the restaurant and winery award winners for the 39th annual festival. Judging took place by representatives of local media, politics and business.

Additionally, the first ever Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Award was given in memory of long-time Taste of Buffalo board member and volunteer, who died earlier this year. The award was chosen by DuVall’s family and friends, and went to The Flaming Fish for their Shrimp Po’boy.

Other winners included:

Chair’s Choice (chosen by 2022 Taste of Buffalo Chair Luke Baecker): Hofbräuhaus Buffalo – Kartoffelsuppe

(chosen by 2022 Taste of Buffalo Chair Luke Baecker): Hofbräuhaus Buffalo – Kartoffelsuppe Children’s Choice (chosen by Baecker’s daughter and nephew, Shealeigh and Zack Baecker): Mister Pizza – Cheese Pizza

(chosen by Baecker’s daughter and nephew, Shealeigh and Zack Baecker): Mister Pizza – Cheese Pizza Rookie of the Year: KT Caribbean Cuisine

KT Caribbean Cuisine Veteran Restaurant: Chrusciki Bakery

Chrusciki Bakery Best Overall Item : Taste of Siam – Fried Ice Cream

: Taste of Siam – Fried Ice Cream Best Meat Item : BW’s Barbecue – BBQ St. Louis Cut Ribs

: BW’s Barbecue – BBQ St. Louis Cut Ribs Best Seafood Item : Carmine’s – Cajun Blackened Shrimp

: Carmine’s – Cajun Blackened Shrimp Best Dessert : Nick Charlap’s – Hot Fudge Sundae

: Nick Charlap’s – Hot Fudge Sundae Best Sandwich : Osteria 166 – Porchetta Slider

: Osteria 166 – Porchetta Slider Best Red Wine : Three Brothers Wineries & Estates – Red Jazz Infusion

: Three Brothers Wineries & Estates – Red Jazz Infusion Best White Wine : Victorianbourg Wine Estate – Pechette

: Victorianbourg Wine Estate – Pechette Favorite Fermentation : A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard – Sweet Diamond

: A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard – Sweet Diamond Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options : First Place : Hofbräuhaus Buffalo – Gurkensalat Second Place : Unbridled Café – Rustic Flatbread Third Place : Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Summer Salad

: Best Healthy Dessert : Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White and Blue Sundae

: Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White and Blue Sundae Buffalo News Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Caribbean Flava – Curry Chicken

News 4 will have continued coverage of the Taste of Buffalo, as the event continues through the weekend, until 7 p.m. Sunday.