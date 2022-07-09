BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo announced on Saturday the restaurant and winery award winners for the 39th annual festival. Judging took place by representatives of local media, politics and business.
Additionally, the first ever Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Award was given in memory of long-time Taste of Buffalo board member and volunteer, who died earlier this year. The award was chosen by DuVall’s family and friends, and went to The Flaming Fish for their Shrimp Po’boy.
Other winners included:
- Chair’s Choice (chosen by 2022 Taste of Buffalo Chair Luke Baecker): Hofbräuhaus Buffalo – Kartoffelsuppe
- Children’s Choice (chosen by Baecker’s daughter and nephew, Shealeigh and Zack Baecker): Mister Pizza – Cheese Pizza
- Rookie of the Year: KT Caribbean Cuisine
- Veteran Restaurant: Chrusciki Bakery
- Best Overall Item: Taste of Siam – Fried Ice Cream
- Best Meat Item: BW’s Barbecue – BBQ St. Louis Cut Ribs
- Best Seafood Item: Carmine’s – Cajun Blackened Shrimp
- Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s – Hot Fudge Sundae
- Best Sandwich: Osteria 166 – Porchetta Slider
- Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Wineries & Estates – Red Jazz Infusion
- Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine Estate – Pechette
- Favorite Fermentation: A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard – Sweet Diamond
- Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
- First Place: Hofbräuhaus Buffalo – Gurkensalat
- Second Place: Unbridled Café – Rustic Flatbread
- Third Place: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Summer Salad
- Best Healthy Dessert: Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White and Blue Sundae
- Buffalo News Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Caribbean Flava – Curry Chicken
News 4 will have continued coverage of the Taste of Buffalo, as the event continues through the weekend, until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.