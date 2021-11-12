Winter parking regulations for Buffalo’s bus routes begin Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winter parking regulations for Buffalo’s bus routes will go into effect this Monday, November 15.

Beginning early in the morning at 1:30 a.m., the regulations will last every day until 7 a.m.

Also happening that day, the city will reactive the posted 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking restrictions on Buffalo’s side streets. These had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, since many people were working and learning from home.

“Although this fall has been unseasonably warm, we all know Buffalo weather can switch to winter conditions

overnight.” Mayor Byron Brown said. “Also, as Buffalo’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues and most residents are no longer working from home and students are back in the classroom, my Administration is reinstating 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking regulations on residential side streets. I urge residents to follow the posted regulations.”

This past winter, Buffalo didn’t garner nearly as much snow as it usually does. The mild season produced just 77 inches of snow. The average is 95.

According to the city, this winter could have high snow totals “based on historical snow fall cycle data.”

Winter parking regulations will remain in effect until April 1.