BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city of Buffalo winter parking regulations on bus routes are set to take effect early Tuesday morning.

There is no parking on any bus routes in the city of Buffalo between 1:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. It takes effect at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

These rules will go until April 1. This allows snow plows to clear area roadways.

