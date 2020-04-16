With cancellation of Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival, new digital alternative announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival is cancelled, but the Buffalo History Museum and Friends of the Japanese Garden have something else in the works.

On May 2, they will host a special digital program that people can enjoy from their homes — Buffalo Cherry Blossoms Reimagined.

“That which blooms in adversity, can be the most beautiful gift of all,” said Stephanie

Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have creative, community thoughtful partners who share a vision to responsibly and innovatively showcase this annual spring display for Buffalo. As good neighbors please watch online for a tranquil, beautiful, educational experience like never before.”

This digital presentation will feature behind-the-scenes videos of blooms in the garden, Japanese music, a silent auction and a Lockhouse cocktail demonstration.

A special opportunity to support care for the Japanese Garden will be announced on April 30.

More information on the schedule for Buffalo Cherry Blossoms Reimagined can be found here.

