With every Sabres assist, National Grid will donate to 100 Club of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of the “Teamwork for Safety” program, National Grid will donate $25 to the 100 Club of Buffalo every time the Sabres get an assist this season.

“It’s been a long offseason, but throughout, our first responders have never stopped keeping our community safe,” said Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams. “As we prepare to drop the puck tomorrow night, the Sabres players and organization are proud to join National Grid in supporting first responders and their families.”

The 100 Club offers help to first responders and their families. Since 1957, they have given financial assistance to families of police officers killed in the line of duty. They have also provided awards, scholarships and educational assistance to first responders and their families.

“National Grid appreciates the dedication of our first responders,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “And when the Sabres score, the Teamwork for Safety program will prompt a celebration that extends beyond the ice. That’s because it recognizes the ultimate team players in our communities, those who selflessly and tirelessly step up and put the needs of others ahead of their own, each and every day.”