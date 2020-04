BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–While Western New Yorkers practice social distancing this Easter, News 4 will bring you Easter Mass live from St Joseph Cathedral.

For families unable to celebrate Easter Sunday, we will bring the service to you on CW23/WNLO, and stream it online at WIVB.com.

The Easter Mass will be live on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.