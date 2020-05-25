WNED PBS offers “Learn at Home” programming amid pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Community Action Organization of WNY says they are supporting PBS’s Kids “Learn at Home” programming schedule.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is broadcasting the Learn at Home schedule weekdays on WNED PBS Kids to give thousands of students access to educational resources during the pandemic.

Below you can find the Learn at Home schedule, which takes place Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Young Learners | Preschool-3rd grade: 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Elementary and Middle School | 4th-8th grade: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

High School | 9th-12th grade: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Videos and activities for teachers and families can be found on their website, social media, and PBS Learning Media’ free online service.

CAO says daily postings of the resources and motivational support for parents can teachers can be found here.

The programming and digital resources also align with the state’s curriculum for continued learning at home.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.