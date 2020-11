BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Actor and director, William Fichtner — a man who grew up in Cheektowaga joined Jacquie Walker tonight.

Movie theaters were closed during a large part of the pandemic. It’s a very tough time to be in that business. But now there’s a push to not only to support local theaters. But also films made here in Western New York.

Fichtner’s new film “Cold Brook” began a limited run at East Aurora’s Aurora Theater.

Seating is limited and tickets are available by clicking here.