Outpouring of support for family of former Buffalo Jill who died during childbirth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alison Waclawek died late last week during childbirth of an extremely rare condition called amniotic fluid embolism. She was 31 years old.

Since her death, the support for her newly born-daughter and husband has gone nearly viral on the internet. The online fundraiser was posted online with a goal of $15,000, and at last check on Wednesday the total was more than $80,000.

Waclawek was well-known, working as a pharmacist and was also a former Buffalo Jill.

Her husband declined to do an on-camera interview but issued a statement.

“On behalf of the Carey and Waclawek family, we are absolutely overwhelmed by your generosity and so filled with gratitude in knowing that we have such an incredible network of support. Any funds donated above and beyond Ada’s needs with be donated to the NICU of Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.” Justin Waclawek

In New York State from 2014 to 2016, 144 women died from childbirth. The most recent statistics from Erie County show 35 maternal deaths in 2017.

Health experts say the United States has some of the highest mortality rates for women and children during childbirth. According to the CDC about 700 women die in the US each year during or after delivery.

“So when you look at where the US ranks in terms of other industrialized countries, given the amount of money that we spend on healthcare, how big that part of the budget is, we rank really poorly compared to those other countries,” said Vanessa Barnabei, president of UBMD Obstetrics and Gynecology. “We’re almost at the level of a developing country.”

Services information: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/democratandchronicle/obituary.aspx?n=alison-r-waclawek-carey&pid=193668634&fbclid=IwAR3Xolo4oLkNXmzMe1u1tXjkFaxBE3EWuZosMzJKOnFAQDsN3Tjef18-IRg