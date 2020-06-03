WNY Council of Occupational Safety and Health holding several training sessions for reopening businesses

(WIVB)–Businesses that need help making plans for reopening after being closed during the pandemic can receive help making sure workers, and workplaces, are safe.

The Western New York Council of Occupational Safety and Health held the first of several online training sessions today.

The Cuomo administration says businesses must have a reopening plan that’s available to both employees and the state for them to be allowed to open and stay open.

The focus of today’s online meeting was for businesses allowed to open in Phase Two.

Instructors say it’s easier to contain the virus the fewer people that are in the workplace.

Upcoming training sessions will focus on businesses that will be allowed to reopen in Phase Three and Phase Four, respectively.