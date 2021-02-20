WNY couple lose thousands after being told Hotel Henry won’t refund wedding deposit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Many Western New York couples looking to tie the knot are suddenly left without a venue. Hotel Henry is closing its doors, and couples are scrambling.

We spoke with one couple set to lose $10,000.

Matt and Abby say that’s half of their wedding budget. They were going to marry here in May. Now, they’re not even sure they’ll want to replan the wedding because of the costs.

Matt Murphy and his fiance Abby Milliron have been together for 12 years and were looking forward to their wedding day, which was already pushed back because of the pandemic.

Matt says throughout this process and the state-changing regulations on weddings, hotel henry ensured their wedding will go as planned.

Then Matt says he found out the hotel was closing on the news first.

Matt and his fiance talked to the venue yesterday and were told they would not get back their two thousand dollar deposit or the extra eight thousand they already paid.

“It definitely feels pretty bad. We thought we were being financially proactive and responsible you know giving that money to them and trusting them with it and then ultimately being taken advantage of.” Matt Murphy, Planned a wedding at Hotel Henry

Earlier this week hotel henry told News 4 that they are communicating directly with those affected by the hotel closing.

Couples are telling me that the hotel is suggesting other venues that will offer them incentives but it’s unclear if those incentives will equal the money these couples.