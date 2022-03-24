BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is touching the hearts of a lot of people all across Western New York. They can’t just stand by and watch one man flex his military muscle on innocent people. The push is on to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo has held many events to raise money for the people of Ukraine since the war broke out. On March 30, more than 200 people will take part in the Sunflowers for Ukraine paint night.

“It will help save lives, save soldiers, civilians we’re providing them with medical care and supplies hard press to save lives in Ukraine,” said local artist Dianna Derhak.

Dianna Derhak is a local artist from Ukraine, who is spearheading the fundraiser. Video of Russian leader Putin unleashing his war machine on Ukraine fills her with sadness and anger.

“First there is deep sadness, for the suffering of the people, children, families losing loved ones, the destruction that is happening, the targeting of Ukraine, annihilation it’s tragic it’s a genocide,” she added.

With all the death and destruction in her homeland, she is enraged that one man, Vladimir Putin, can launch such a deadly war.

“I’m just enraged with Putin for waging this war,” Derhak said. “The man has no limits, he’s a monster.”

Many businesses, organizations and churches are responding to the cause to help the people of Ukraine. The BFLO Store is now selling a Buffalo t-shirt with the flag of Ukraine, with all the proceeds going to that country.

“We’re actually sending it through a relief fund going directly to soldiers and families in need. Some of these things will help them with basic needs, supplies, food and shelter those kinds of things,” Nathan Mroz, BFLO Store said.

Nathan believes these responses are expanding the meaning of the City of Good Neighbors.

“We’re actually doing this for a great cause everything from churches organizations everywhere around town you see it. I think Buffalo is making a big impact on this fight in more ways than one,” added Mroz.

There are many events being planned to help the people of Ukraine. March 27, 20 cultural organizations in Erie County and banding together to hold a fundraiser under the umbrella of the Italian Cultural Center on Hertel Avenue. That’s one of many events.

