WNY gets into the groove at the World’s Largest Disco

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo boogied away the night way Saturday at sold-out World’s Largest Disco at the Buffalo Convention Center.

The disco benefits Camp Good Days and Special Times, a camp for children with cancer. The event is indoors, but masks are optional, as all guests needed to be fully vaccinated to attend.

“From the beginning to the end — where people go out and shop for clothes they get here and people are in a great mood, they’re super happy. There are more limousines rented on this day than any other day of the year. People are having a good time and it’s great to get back out, and since we’re fully vaccinated hopefully this is a safe environment,” said Dave Pietrowski, event chairman.

