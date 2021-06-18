WNY lawmakers want to use federal dollars to reimagine the Kensington Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local lawmakers want to use federal money to re-make the 33 Expressway.

They say President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan will modernize 20,000 miles of roads in the United States.

The Kensington is one project that is shovel-ready.

Leaders are calling to reconnect the neighborhoods separated by the constructions of the expressway.

Officials estimate the project would create more than $1.6 billion for the community.