WNY mothers stand against violence at Mother’s March for Justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mother’s throughout Western New York are taking a stand against violence and are demanding a better future for their children.

At least a hundred people took part in the Mother’s March for justice.

This march started at the corner of Genesee and Bissell streets and the group marched down Genesee street to MLK Park

This is a nationwide march that was created because George Floyd’s final plea was for his mom as an officer knelt on his neck killing him.

Floyd’s death prompted Black lives matter protests and rallies across the county, the Mother’s March is a little different because it’s geared towards acknowledging the community’s youth and making sure there’s increased educational and employment opportunities for the African American community.

“This is a march for justice, social justice, economic justice, civil justice, criminal justice in fact we have people talking about restorative justice. We want to do have Buffalo a better place where we all can live and grow up together without a division of races and without people being targeted by the color of their skin,”said Betty Jean Grant, co-founder of the march and former Erie County Legislature.

Grant says the group does support police officers but not police brutality and they plan to continue taking a stand against that.

Saturday’s Mother’s March for Justice was a peaceful one and organizers hope this momentum continues.

