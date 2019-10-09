WNY native Judge Carroll Kelly starring in Protection Court on CW 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Judge Carroll Kelly grew up in Kenmore and went to Amherst High School.

Now you can watch her on her show Protection Court which started two weeks ago.

She stopped by News 4 station Tuesday during her trip home to visit family this weekend.

Judge Kelly got her law degree in Miami and has been on the bench for 22 years serving as the administrative judge for the domestic violence division of Dade County Florida.

She says the show takes cameras into her courtroom to show what she does every day making it a real reflection of real domestic violence cases.