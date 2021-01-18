WNY remembers legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New Yorkers are remembering a legendary civil rights activist.
Mayor Byron Brown held a virtual ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event was streamed on Facebook, and News 4’s Jhas Williams hosted the event.
Mayor Byron Brown says Dr. King’s message of equality and unity still resonates today.
During the event, a number of people in our community received recognition for their echoing Dr. King’s message in improving the City of Buffalo.