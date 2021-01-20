WNY residents watch inauguration at outdoor viewing party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New Yorkers were watching the inauguration very closely at an outdoor viewing party that assembled on Broadway near Michigan Avenue.

“I feel proud relieved excited and looking forward to what this administration is going to do for America,” said NAACP Buffalo Chapter President Rev. Mark Blue.

Outside the WUFO Radio studios, people watched the inauguration on big-screens, socially distanced, but they made the most of it.

“As you can see I hit my pearls and I got all dressed up to come out here in the cold because this is definitely history being made today.” said Carlanda Meadors of WUFO Power 96.5 Radio.

The viewing party was also within sight of Buffalo’s African American Heritage Corridor taking note that Kamala Harris becomes the first woman of color to become Vice President.

“Today is just different. All barriers are just broken today. Finally, we see a woman of color in the highest office as vice president of the United States.” “You’re gonna see America come back together again.” Sheila Lynn Brown, Owner, WUFO Power 96.5 Radio

While this day was about the new leader, New York State’s Republican Chairman doesn’t want people to forget the accomplishments of the previous administration.

NYS Republican Committee Chair Nick Langworthy said “I think he had a very profound impact on our economy. We saw a stock market take off and didn’t slow down until we had an unprecedented virus.”

Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said “Inciting an insurrection in our nations capital to try to overturn a free and fair election hurt this country a lot more than being able to have a few more dollars in their 401(k).”