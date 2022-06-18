BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New Yorker took command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo district Friday.

The change of command ceremony took place Friday morning. The new Buffalo district leader is Lieutenant Colonel Colby Krug, who served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Krug has 18 years in the military. It’s his first major assignment in his hometown, and he’s thrilled to see how the Queen City looks now.

Lieutenant Colonel Krug fills the spot being left by Lieutenant Colonel, Eli Adams.