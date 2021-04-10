WNYers get a first look at Canalside’s Longshed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Buffalo are getting their first looks inside the new Longshed at Canalside.

Volunteers have been hard at work creating a replica of the 1825 packet boat known as the Seneca Chief.

That boat Carried Governor Dewitt Clinton from Buffalo to New York City to mark the opening of the Erie Canal.

Executive Director of the Buffalo Maritime Center Brian Trzeciak told us, “This is a community educational project. : This is a community educational project. It’s learning about the Erie Canal, and its history. But were also learning about the craftsmanship that went into boats like this and the culture surrounding and the story of the Erie Canal.”

The Buffalo Maritime Center says it took a long time to get here and they’re happy they can let people inside.

For more information, click here.