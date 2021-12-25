WNYers lace up for the Eggnog Jog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers gathered Friday morning to spread holiday cheer through their love of aerobic exercise.

The Eggnog Jog kicked off Friday morning at 9:30 and had participants walk, jog or run three miles. Once finished, participants enjoyed some holiday refreshments.

The event started and ended at the fleet feet store on Delaware Avenue.

The store owner is happy with the turnout and hopes it grows in the next few years.

“There was about 40 to 50 people which is way more than I thought, especially during this time which I didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t have it last year, cause of covid, prior years its been very big. like 50 to 100 people every year. So it feels like it’s getting back to normal,” said Joelle Matthews, store manager.

Participants could also get two birds with one stone. After the race, they were able to do some last-minute holiday shopping.