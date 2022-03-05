BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Western New York people are praying for an end to the war in Ukraine.

The Western New York Peace Center organized a rally on Elmwood Avenue in support of Ukraine.

They’re hoping to see more negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and call for diplomacy to be the end result.

“Today is about defending diplomacy and using diplomacy in Ukraine where there is such a dire situation and it seems that our leaders are not really even trying diplomacy,” said one attendee.

Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Dnipro Ukranian Cultural Center Saturday where she repeated her promise to support ukrainians in their homeland and people who seek sanctuary in New York State.