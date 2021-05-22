WNYers roll up their sleeves for free BPO tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is giving Western New Yorkers a reason to get vaccinated.

Kleinhans Music Hall hosted a pop-up clinic with Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday.

People who rolled up their sleeves, also got a ticket to see the BPO in person.

The clinic was aimed at targeting people who like music.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

This comes as Erie County tries to reach nearly 50% of people who aren’t yet vaccinated.

President of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, Dr. Michael Edbauer said, “Buffalo has this great history of taking care of one another and I think there’s nothing that says you care more about your community quite frankly than getting vaccinated. Because it’s not only for yourself, it’s for everyone else. And it’s nice to know that we’re going to be able to get out in the community with events that we share with each other.”

To date — More than half of all News Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here in Western New York, Erie county leads the region with 53% of people vaccinated.