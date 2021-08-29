WNY’s “Sadie Strong Project” aims to raise money for breast cancer awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization is hitting the pavement to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The “Sadie Strong Project” held its 5k walk, run and bike ride at Delaware Park Saturday.

Sharon Sanford started the foundation after her own bout with breast cancer.

She says for people going through this difficult fight getting support is key.

“You know, we’re the City of Good Neighbors and there’s a lot of positive things going on in Buffalo and we just want to do our part. We think that if each person took the time to give back, then you see Buffalo flourish like we’ve known Buffalo to flourish,” said Sanford.

Sanford says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and taking control of your health can make all the difference.