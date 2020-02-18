Woman accused of abandoning her baby at casino hotel located in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman who allegedly abandoned her baby at Niagara Falls Casino and Resort was located at a house in Buffalo, according to police.

Sherone Littleton was seen on Jan. 31 on video leaving her 10-month-old baby in an ice room and then leaving the premises with her other child, police said.

At one point, detectives spoke with her and gave her a chance to turn herself in. They said she told police that she was in Ohio.

Police said Littleton, whose last known address was Buffalo, was arraigned and is set to return to court on March 13. Police said she would face three charges: felony reckless endangerment, endangering welfare of a child and abandonment of a child.