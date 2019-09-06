Live Now
Woman convicted of stabbing boyfriend sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend to death one year ago was sentenced this week to eight years in prison.

Taylor Partlow faced up to 25 years in prison on the first-degree manslaughter conviction.

Partlow, now 26, stabbed Miguel Wyatt during an argument at a home on Block Street the morning of Sept. 30, 2018. Wyatt later died at the hospital. He was 20.

Partlow’s defense argued that the stabbing was in self-defense.

Partlow was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

