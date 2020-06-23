Election
See all elections happening today here.
Live Now
News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Woman driving vehicle that struck officers during a protest due to appear in court Wednesday

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The woman who police say was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck officers during a protest in Buffalo is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Deyanna Davis is charged with aggravated assault as the driver of that vehicle.

Police say the Ford Explorer ran into a State Trooper, and other officers, trying to move a crowd of demonstrators earlier this month.

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says Davis should be released from jail.

“In my conversations with it was either the police commissioner or mayor, maybe both, even a person who doesn’t have a police background can see that was just what it was an accident. And most people are not incarcerated because of an accident,” Peoples-Stokes said.

Two men described as passengers in the car are also charged in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss