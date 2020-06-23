Woman driving vehicle that struck officers during a protest due to appear in court Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The woman who police say was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck officers during a protest in Buffalo is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Deyanna Davis is charged with aggravated assault as the driver of that vehicle.

Police say the Ford Explorer ran into a State Trooper, and other officers, trying to move a crowd of demonstrators earlier this month.

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says Davis should be released from jail.

“In my conversations with it was either the police commissioner or mayor, maybe both, even a person who doesn’t have a police background can see that was just what it was an accident. And most people are not incarcerated because of an accident,” Peoples-Stokes said.

Two men described as passengers in the car are also charged in connection with the incident.