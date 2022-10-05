BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a call near Shawnee Avenue and Richland Lawn just after 8:30 a.m. where they say a woman had been struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.