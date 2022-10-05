BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call near Shawnee Avenue and Richland Lawn just after 8:30 a.m. where they say a woman had been struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.