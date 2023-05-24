BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle at Main and W. Utica streets Tuesday night.
Police say they responded to the scene just before 9:45 p.m.
The woman, who was only identified by police as a 58-year-old pedestrian, was declared deceased at the scene. The vehicle involved in this incident has been impounded, police say.
News 4 will release more information when it becomes available.
