BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle at Main and W. Utica streets Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the scene just before 9:45 p.m.

The woman, who was only identified by police as a 58-year-old pedestrian, was declared deceased at the scene. The vehicle involved in this incident has been impounded, police say.

