BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman got time served and five years of probation for stabbing her ex-boyfriend at a Cheektowaga Burger King last year, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

20-year-old Jakyia Williams stabbed her ex-boyfriend at the Burger King on Thruway Plaza on Sep. 5, 2022. They had met in the parking lot so she could pay for tires she allegedly slashed months before, police said.

He was stabbed in the chest when he rolled down the window. He drove himself to Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph’s Campus, where he was treated and released.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in June.

A final order of protection was also issued for the victim, which remains in effect until 2031.