BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was hit by a vehicle at Walden and Bailey avenues just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to city officials.
According to officials, she suffered injuries “that appear serious in nature” and was taken to a local hospital.
Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning.
