BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo police officers rescued a 22-year-old woman at Broderick Park near Bird Island Pier on Sunday morning, authorities said.
The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman had fallen through ice and officers used a flotation device to bring her to safety.
She was transported to ECMC by ambulance to be treated for hypothermia.
