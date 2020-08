BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police, Fire, and other agencies responded to a water rescue just before 6:20 p.m. Thursday at the foot of Hertel Ave.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office assisted in pulling a woman out of the Niagara River.

Authorities say an ambulance took her to Buffalo General to be treated.

Officials tell us the incident remains under investigation.

