BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman suffered serious injuries following a rollover crash on the 33 Wednesday night.

It happened at about 9:20 p.m. on the 33 inbound near Grider Street.

Buffalo Police say while she was driving, the vehicle rolled over, ejecting her from the vehicle, and it started on fire.

She was taken to ECMC for her injuries.

Officials tell News 4 they called Buffalo Fire to the scene to put out the fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to authorities.