BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman who’s serving a 10-year sentence for manslaughter will concurrently serve 1-3 years for the attempted assault of a jail deputy, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Nateonna Roland was already behind bars following the death of her boyfriend, 21-year-old Brendan Benjamin.

In July 2019, the DA’s office says Roland, now 26, stabbed Benjamin during a domestic dispute on E. Eagle Street in Buffalo. Benjamin was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The following February, on the day jury selection in her trial was set to begin, Roland pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. This past January, she received her sentence.

The DA’s office says that roughly one year later, a jail deputy was taking her from one housing unit to another in the Erie County Holding Center, because of COVID-19 protocols.

“The defendant was combative and refused multiple orders to exit the unit,” the DA’s office said.

They say that while she was being escorted in handcuffs, she dropped her body to the floor, injuring the deputy’s shoulder.

This past August, Roland pleaded guilty to attempted assault. She was sentenced on Monday morning.