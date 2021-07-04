Woman shot at house party on Beverly Road just after midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting in the first block of Beverly Road.

Police tell News 4 a 25-year-old Buffalo woman was shot at a house party. She is in stable condition at ECMC after being taken there by a civilian vehicle.

Detectives say the house party was shut down after the shooting, and people at the party headed to Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street.

According to authorities, one of three individuals shot at Deep South attended the house party.

Police tell us an argument and fight started outside the restaurant in connection with an armed robbery.

A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man, a 32-year-old Buffalo man, and a 21-year-old Buffalo woman are in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.